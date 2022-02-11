Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Four deaths and 2,923 new cases

Death toll stands at 3,149DUP criticised for lack of movement on easing restrictions

Lateral flow test used to detect Covid-19. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Four new Covid-19-related deaths and a further 2,923 new Covid-19 cases have been reported by the Department of Health over the past 24 hours.

The latest figures on Friday take the total number of Covid related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 3,149.

A total of 583,610 people have now tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Over the past seven days 22,758 people have tested positive, a decrease from 28,734 the week before.

Some 22 deaths have been recorded from the virus in NI during the past seven days the same figure as the week before.

There are currently 423 Covid-19 inpatients in hospitals across Northern Ireland.

The figures show 12 people are in intensive care, while Northern Ireland’s hospitals are operating at 106% capacity.

There are currently 175 active outbreaks in care homes.

By noon on Friday, a total of 3,692,713 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

The figures show 939,073 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.

Meanwhile, the SDLP has claimed people in Northern Ireland are being “punished” for what they described as the DUP prioritising “selfish political games over Covid recovery”.

The comments come with the Health Minister Robin Swann having written to other Stormont ministers asking for their input before he makes any decisions on easing remaining Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland.

Mr Swann took the step after receiving legal advice from Attorney General Brenda King which highlighted potential legal complications of him acting without the wider endorsement of an Executive.

Mr Swann sought the guidance following the resignation of first minister Paul Givan last week, which also removed deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill from the joint office.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said Friday should have been a “major milestone in our recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic”.

"Instead, we’re all locked into out-of-date restrictions because Jeffrey Donaldson and the DUP continue to boycott the Executive and shirk their responsibilities to people,” she said.

“The Former First Minister Paul Givan should explain why selfish political games are more important than our recovery from this pandemic. He should explain why he resigned from office knowing what would happen this week.

"Every DUP public representative should be forced to account for political decisions that have put their own interests above the needs of people.”

The DUP has been contacted for a response.