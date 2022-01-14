Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Four deaths and 2,954 new cases recorded

Death toll stands at 3,035

Four new deaths linked to coronavirus and a further 2,954 new Covid-19 cases have been reported by the Department of Health over the past 24 hours.

It comes a day after Northern Ireland recorded 14 deaths – the highest daily number of deaths linked to Covid-19 since February last year.

The latest figures on Friday take the total number of Covid related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 3,035.

A total of 475,146 people have now tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Over the past seven days 23,108 people have tested positive, a decrease from 48,753 the week before.

Some 29 deaths have been recorded from the virus in NI during the past seven days, an increase from 24 on the week before.

There are currently 402 Covid-19 inpatients in hospitals across Northern Ireland.

The figures show 30 people are in intensive care, while Northern Ireland’s hospitals are operating at 105% capacity with nine facilities over capacity.

There were 209 Covid admissions in the past week, a decrease from 311 the previous week.

There are currently 215 active outbreaks in care homes, an increase of 25 on the previous seven days.

By noon on Friday, a total of 3,609,748 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

The figures show 878,194 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.