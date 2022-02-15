Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Four deaths and 2,987 new cases

The Department of Health has confirmed on Tuesday that four people have died after contracting Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Some 18 deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days, a decrease from 21 the previous seven days.

The latest coronavirus figures show the total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic now stands at 3,160.

There are currently 171 active outbreaks in care homes.

A further 2,987 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of individuals who have tested positive since the pandemic began to 593,853.

Over the past seven days 19,907 people have tested positive, a decrease from 25,628 cases the previous seven days.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive were aged between 35 and 39.

There are 476 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals with 12 confirmed Covid-19 patients in ICU. Six of these patients are on ventilators.

Hospital bed occupancy throughout the system currently stands at 106% with ten hospitals operating over capacity.

This includes Altnagelvin, Antrim, Belfast City Hospital, Causeway, Craigavon, Daisy Hill, Mater, Royal Victoria Hospital, South West Acute and Ulster Hospital.

The only hospitals not sitting over capacity are the Downe and Lagan Valley.

By noon on Tuesday, a total of 3,700,149 vaccines and 943,981 booster jabs have been administered in Northern Ireland.