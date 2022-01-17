Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Four deaths and 3,295 positive new cases

A further four deaths linked to coronavirus in Northern Ireland have been confirmed by the Department of Health along with 3,295 positive new cases.

This brings the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,042.

The latest update also shows that hospital occupancy in Northern Ireland hospitals sits at 104%, which includes 394 inpatients with Covid-19

A total of 192 of these patients were admitted in the last seven days along with 314 being discharged.

In care homes, 220 facilities are dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak while 1,047 outbreaks have been concluded.

Northern Ireland’s vaccination rollout has now seen a total of 3,621,591 jabs administered to the public.

It comes as Northern Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Sir Michael McBride, has made fresh calls for pregnant women to get vaccinated.

A new study from the University of Edinburgh indicated that having the virus while pregnant created a much higher risk than getting the vaccine.

Read more Pregnant women urged to get vaccine after study shows Covid risk to babies

The study found that women who got Covid-19 towards the end of pregnancy were at an increased risk of birth-related complications.

According to the researchers: "Our findings emphasize the need for continued efforts to increase vaccination uptake in pregnant women, especially in younger and more deprived populations."