Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Four deaths and 336 new cases recorded as health service gets funding injection

The Department of Health has reported a further four coronavirus deaths and 336 new positive cases.

This brings the total number of deaths to 1,957 with the most recent occurring in the 24 hours leading up to 10am on Wednesday.

To date, a total of 107,774 people have tested positive for the virus which includes 2,596 in the last seven days.

In Northern Ireland hospitals there are currently 544 Covid inpatients including 61 in intensive care.

A total of 83 care homes across Northern Ireland are also dealing with active outbreaks of the virus.

The latest figures come as the Executive agreed additional funding to protect frontline workers.

In a statement the Finance Minister Conor Murphy said further funding allocations of £226.5m had been agreed, including £175m to purchase extra PPE for frontline workers.

Health Minister Robin Swann also welcomed the reallocation of £190m in funding to boost PPE stocks and allow capital projects to move forward.

He said this was made possible due to a Treasury concession to waive the normal budget treatment for Covid PPE stock.

“I welcome the move by HM Treasury and that they have recognised the need for exceptional measures this year, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

“The changes made by the Treasury will allow my Department to spend £175m in this financial year on PPE supplies that can be used in the 2021/22 financial year.”

PPE is normally counted as expenditure, but the concession will allow stocks to build and overlap financial years.

Mr Swann said: “PPE is essential for protecting our staff and patients and this year more than ever it is vital that we continue to build on our stocks. The move by Treasury will allow my Department to spend the money in the 2020/21 financial year to boost supplies for later use. This will be significant in dealing with the cost consequences of the pandemic.”

The money is part of unallocated funding currently available to the Executive.

While Mr Swann welcomed the boost, he said one-off allocations could not solve some the major structural problems in the health service like staffing and waiting times.

“We need a sustainable long-term fix for these issues and that cannot be achieved with here today, gone next year monies. I welcome the Finance Minister seeking further flexibility to carry forward funds into next year recognising the health pressures we face and his commitment to multi-year budgets. I call on Treasury to grant this flexibility and going forward to provide a multi-year Spending Review.”

