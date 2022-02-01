Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Four deaths and 4,622 new cases reported

Death toll stands at 3,115

Lateral flow test used to detect Covid-19. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Four new deaths linked to coronavirus and a further 4,622 new Covid-19 cases have been reported by the Department of Health over the past 24 hours.

The latest figures on Tuesday take the total number of Covid-related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 3,115.

A total of 547,477 people have now tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Over the past seven days 28,366 people have tested positive, an increase from 28,111 the week before.

Some 29 deaths have been recorded from the virus in NI during the past seven days, a decrease from 33 the previous week.

There are currently 337 Covid-19 inpatients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, down from 445 seven days ago.

The figures show 21 people are in intensive care, with 13 individuals needing ventilators, while Northern Ireland’s hospitals are operating at 104% capacity with eight facilities over capacity.

There were 151 Covid admissions in the past week, down from 207 on the previous week.

There are currently 179 active outbreaks in care homes.

By noon on Tuesday, a total of 3,670,010 vaccines administered in total.

The figures show 922,166 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.

Health Minister Robin Swann paid tribute to GP practices as their Covid-19 vaccine booster programme was brought to a close on Tuesday.

Boosters will continue to be widely available from health trust vaccination centres, mobile pop-up clinics and community pharmacies across Northern Ireland.

The minister encouraged members of the public to get vaccinated as soon as possible, as “the likelihood is that the trust vaccination centres will continue to be scaled back in terms of hours and opening days, as resources are increasingly directed towards localised pop-up clinics in different neighbourhoods”.

He added that “GP practices have played an absolutely vital and central role, administering close to 1.4 million vaccine jabs in total, including over 530,000 booster doses”.

On Monday, it was also announced that 60 armed forces medics are to be deployed in hospitals in Northern Ireland after the Health Minister’s latest request for military assistance was approved by the Ministry of Defence.

UK army personnel will provide support in hospitals across the region, helping deliver frontline services in intensive care units, emergency departments and respiratory wards.

Robin Swann applied for the support in mid-January through the Maca (Military Aid to Civilian Authorities) arrangements, which came amid increased hospital pressures due to high levels of staff absence because of Covid.

It will be the fourth time that the military has provided support in Northern Ireland during the pandemic.