Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Four deaths and 483 new cases of Covid reported

A further four deaths and 483 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health.

It brings to 58,126 the total number of cases that have been diagnosed in Northern Ireland. 1,124 people have so far died, according to the Department's figures.

There are currently 407 patients with the virus in hospitals here. 29 patients are in intensive care, 24 of whom are ventilated. Hospital occupancy is at 98%.

Meanwhile, there are 110 outbreaks in care homes.

Meanwhile, scenes of chaos at a Newtownabbey shopping centre on Saturday were met with condemnation on social media.

It's after Primark customers joined an Abbey Centre queue of more than 1,000 people waiting for an average of two hours in the hope to carry out some Christmas shopping after restrictions eased on Friday.

Vulnerable people warned that letting people gather was “very, very irresponsible” in out-of-control crowds.

The Newtownabbey centre announced last week that its Primark store would remain open for 36 hours continuously, from 9am on Friday to 9pm on Saturday.

And Sunday Life has revealed a Belfast-based dominatrix is planning a kinky get-together on December 27, with more than 30 people expressing an interest.

Organised online and due to be held at house in Ballyclare, the ticketed event could have a mini-dungeon, stalls and one-to-one sessions.

Host SmMistress rejected suggestions the event could spread Covid-19.

An east Belfast social club was shut by police over what officers said was an issue regarding numbers.

The Harland and Wolff Welders off Dee Street able to open its doors again on Saturday and was visited by local politicians including UUP councillor Jim Rodgers.

