Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Four deaths and 903 new cases

Death toll stands at 2,548

Four further deaths and 903 positive coronavirus cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has announced.

Following Monday’s publication of the Covid statistics, the death toll in Northern Ireland. now stands at 2,548.

Hospital bed occupancy currently stands at 101% with four sites over capacity.

There are 345 patients in hospital with coronavirus, of which 28 are in intensive care and 25 on ventilation.

There are 85 care homes dealing with active outbreaks of coronavirus.

Over the past seven days, 7,757 positive cases have been recorded – compared to a total of 8,123 in the previous week.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive were in the 10-14 age category at 20.5%.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,517,067 vaccines have been administrated.

The latest figures come as shoppers have been urged not to "rush at once" to apply for Northern Ireland's high street voucher scheme, after the website experienced difficulties on Monday.

The £145m High Street Stimulus Scheme will see all those aged over 18 eligible for a £100 pre-paid card to spend on the high street, aimed at supporting local businesses which have been devastated by Covid.

But as the scheme opened, a number of people used social media to complain that were experiencing difficulties in applying for the card on the NI Direct site.

Some said the site had crashed, while others had not immediately received a verification email after entering their details.

A spokesman for the Department for the Economy said: "The website is currently experiencing some challenges associated with high demand.

"We are working quickly to fix this, but we always knew demand for the Spend Local card would be extremely high which is why we are giving people four weeks to apply. "Please be patient, there is plenty of time for everyone to apply, receive and use their card."

The online portal for applications will be open until October 25.