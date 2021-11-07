Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Four further deaths and 1,035 cases reported

A nurse fills a syringe for a Covid jab during a vaccination booster programme in Michigan. Picture by Emily Elconin

Four further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland on Sunday, the Department of Health has reported.

Sunday’s statistics mean this weekend has seen ten further deaths in total, with six deaths also recorded by the department on Saturday.

Another 1,035 cases of coronavirus were reported in the latest figures.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in Northern Ireland is now 2,751.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Department of Health does not release full statistics at the weekend, instead the next full update will be on Monday.

The latest vaccine statistics show as of noon on Sunday there have been 2,722,452 total vaccinations administered in Northern Ireland.

This includes 1,334,763 first doses.

The Department also confirmed 126,938 third booster doses of the vaccine have been administered.