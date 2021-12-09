Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Four further deaths and 1,819 cases

The Department of Health confirmed on Thursday that four people have died after contracting Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Some 29 deaths have been recorded from the virus in Northern Ireland during the past seven days, a slight increase from 21 the previous seven days.

The latest coronavirus figures show the total deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,916.

There are currently 35 active outbreaks in care homes.

A further 1,819 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total of individuals who have tested positive since the pandemic began to 335,228.

Over the past seven days 12,281 people have tested positive, an increase from 12,092 cases the previous seven days.

The highest percentage of individuals testing positive were aged between 10 and 14.

There are 338 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals with 38 confirmed Covid-19 patients in ICU. 30 of these patients are on ventilators.

Hospital bed occupancy throughout the system currently stands at 105% with nine hospitals operating over capacity.

This includes Antrim, Belfast City Hospital, Causeway, Craigavon, Daisy Hill, Mater, Royal Victoria Hospital, South West Acute and Ulster Hospital.

By noon on Thursday, a total of 3,166,599 vaccines and 485,260 booster jabs have been administered in Northern Ireland.

Official figures from Nisra revealed that one in 10 of people in Northern Ireland who suffered a Covid-19 related death up to the end of September had no pre-existing health condition.

It has also emerged that a fifth of people under the age of 60 whose Covid-19 deaths were recorded in the first 18-months of the pandemic had no underlying medical conditions.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) published its latest analysis of Covid-19 on Thursday, which showed Covid-19 was the underlying cause of death for 3,007 of the 3,462 deaths related to the virus up to the end of September.