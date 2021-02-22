Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Four further deaths and 187 new cases confirmed

A further four deaths linked to coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

Four new deaths linked to coronavirus have been reported in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours, the Department of Health has said.

This brings the total deaths in Northern Ireland to 2,036 as of 10am on Monday.

A further 187 positive cases of the virus have been reported, meaning there have been 111,166 positive cases confirmed in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic.

This includes 2,079 positive cases in the last seven days which shows a decrease of 24 compared to the previous week.

In Northern Ireland hospitals there are now 339 Covid-19 patients, including 140 patients in intensive care.

A total of 83 patients are on ventilators, including 41 with Covid-19.

Hospital occupancy is currently at 94% and there 44 active outbreaks of the virus in Northern Ireland care homes.

Meanwhile, the SSE Arena in Belfast is to be used as a vaccination centre for Northern Ireland's adult population.

It will open in April as a facility for those 60 and under, not already vaccinated through the health trust or GP programmes.

Health Minister Robin Swann hailed it as a "significant" step forward in the rollout of the vaccination programme across Northern Ireland.

"This will see everyone aged 60 and under being offered the vaccine - a monumental next step in a population-wide vaccination programme."

In addition to the SSE Arena, trusts will continue to operate large vaccination centres across Northern Ireland, with GPs running local vaccination clinics.