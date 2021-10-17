Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Four further deaths and 966 cases reported

Death toll stands at 2,618

Four further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland on Sunday, the Department of Health has reported.

Sunday’s statistics mean this weekend has seen eight further deaths in total, with four deaths also recorded by the department on Saturday.

Another 966 cases of coronavirus were reported.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in Northern Ireland is now 2,618.

The Department of Health does not release full statistics at the weekend, instead the next full update will be on Monday.

The latest vaccine statistics show as of noon on Sunday there have been 2,573,372 total vaccinations administered in Northern Ireland.

This includes 1,317,336 first doses of the vaccine administered.

The Department also confirmed 27,678 third booster doses of the vaccine have been administered.

Read more Senior NI politicians reviewing security after being targeted by Covid-19 conspiracy theorists

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has said a failure to send unused coronavirus vaccines from Europe and America to developing countries would be an act of "criminal" neglect.

Mr Brown warned there has been a "lack of co-ordination" from western nations in helping other countries vaccinate their populations against Covid-19.

He described the prospect of wasting vaccines as peacetime's "biggest public policy failure for years" and called for excess doses to be airlifted to places struggling to access them.

Speaking on Sky News, Mr Brown said a report due to come out on Monday suggests there are approximately 240 million vaccines sitting in Europe and America that are unlikely to be used for months.

He said: "Many of them may go to waste - and that would be criminal - which could immediately be airlifted out to those countries where the level of vaccination is so low that not even the nurses and doctors are protected and certainly not the elderly and vulnerable.

"Boris Johnson promised at the G7 that he was going to vaccinate the whole world.

"He made this bold announcement that, by next year, everybody would be vaccinated who was an adult in the developing world as well as the developed world.

"But since then, so little has happened that we now face the possibility of every target being missed.

"Ten per cent by September: missed. 40% By December: likely to be missed. 70% by next year: likely to be missed.

"So we've got to take action immediately to use these unused vaccines to save lives.

"One hundred thousand lives have been saved in Britain because of 100 million vaccines. How many more lives can be saved in the rest of the world if we get these vaccines to people who need them?"