Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Free parking to end and bus lane enforcement resumes as one further death recorded

The red coats are to return to the streets of Northern Ireland.

Parking and bus lane enforcement and on-street parking charges are to resume next week across Northern Ireland.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola announced that parking enforcement teams will be back on the streets from Monday.

Warning notices will be issued from next week to give people time to prepare and make motorists aware.

In the first instance, for seven days, enforcement officials will be issuing warnings and from June 29 Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) on street parking charges and charging at Park and Ride Sites will recommence.

Mrs Mallon said: “With more restrictions being relaxed, more people returning to work and retailers now reopening, more and more people are on our roads and our streets.

“It is important for economic recovery that we all support local businesses at this time and as Minister for Infrastructure I must ensure that car parking spaces are available for anyone travelling to our town and city centres and that cars are parked safely.

"I know that these decisions may not be popular for some, but I have carefully considered the needs of all those using our roads before making my decision.

"I recognise the need to give people time to prepare and to make them aware of this change which is why I have built in a seven day warning period ahead of the reintroduction of parking charges."

The announcement comes as one further person has died after contracting coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

It brings the total number of deaths here to 543. A further eight people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of infections to 4,854.

There is currently three ventilated patients with coronavirus in Northern Ireland, with each patient occupying an intensive care unit bed.

There is 50 confirmed outbreaks of the virus at care homes, with 23 suspected and 99 closed outbreaks.

