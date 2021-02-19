Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Further five deaths and 313 new cases of Covid-19

Belfast city centre is still in lockdown due to COVID-19 restrictions. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

A further five people have died in Northern Ireland after testing positive for Covid-19.

According to the latest figures from the Department of Health four of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while one was previously unreported.

It brings the death toll from the virus in the region to 2,026.

In the last seven days a total of 41 people have died from Covid-19, down from 61 the previous week.

There were also 313 new cases of Covid-19 diagnosed after 11,955 tests were carried out on 2,393 people on Thursday.

A total of 110,440 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

There are currently 403 Covid-19 patients in Northern Ireland's hospitals with 49 in an intensive care unit.

Hospital bed occupancy currently stands at 95%, while 33 intensive care unit beds remain free.

In Northern Ireland's care homes there are currently 47 active outbreaks of the virus.

Over the past week 2,072 people have tested positive for the virus. This is down from 2,400 over the week before.

The highest number of new cases over the past week was in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon council area with 416. Belfast had the next highest with 383, while Mid Ulster had 286 new cases.

Fermanagh and Omagh had the lowest number of new cases over the past week with 57, while Ards and North Down and Derry City and Strabane had 103.

Over the past week Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon had the highest rate of cases per 100,000 of the population with 194.7. Next was Mid Ulster with 193.9, while Belfast had 112.2.

Fermanagh and Omagh also had the lowest rate of cases per 100,000 of the population with 48.8, Ards and North Down had 64, while Derry City and Strabane had 68.4.

The Office for National Statistics estimates around one in 105 people in Northern Ireland had Covid-19 between February 6 and 12, down from one in 75.

As of Thursday evening a total of 457,581 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland, of which 427,569 were first doses and 30,012 were second doses.