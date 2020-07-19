Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Further nine cases of Covid-19

Scroll down to see how Sunday unfolded

Three out of four people on the island of Ireland have said they won't travel abroad this year (PA)

As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted across Northern Ireland members of the public take advantage of the good weather to go shopping in Belfast City Centre on Saturday. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye.

A further nine people in Northern Ireland have tested positive for Covid-19, the Department of Health (DoH) has announced.

The DoH published a coronavirus testing update on Sunday afternoon. The full Covid-19 breakdown is no longer published at weekends.

The new cases were confirmed after 1,702 tests were carried out on 1,256 people. It brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland to 5,845.

There have been 61 positive Covid-19 tests in the region over the past seven days, while 162,245 tests have been carried out on 127,362 individuals since the pandemic began.

It comes as three out of four people on the island of Ireland are not contemplating a holiday abroad this year, a survey has suggested.

Even fewer are considering an overseas break in what remains of the summer, the research indicated, with 94% expressing a preference for a staycation.

The online survey, which attracted more than 22,000 responses, was conducted by the Hastings Hotels group.

It found that 77% of people would not be taking a foreign holiday this year, regardless of further relaxations to official advice on non-essential travel.

There were 4,557 respondents from the Republic of Ireland and 17,748 from Northern Ireland.

Of those planning to holiday on the island, 67% said they would be heading to a coastal area, 17% were looking for city breaks and 11% said they preferred a countryside location.

