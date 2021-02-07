Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Further nine deaths and 334 new cases reported by Department of Health

Death toll rises to 1,931 after nine further deathsCases since outbreak now 106,867Oxford jab prevents severe illness and deaths amid SA variant – lead researcherCouncil rejects proposals for health officials to take over private hospitals

A further nine people have died after contracting coronavirus in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

It brings the death toll to 1,931 and the total number of cases since the outbreak to 106,867. Some 3,015 people have tested positive in the last seven days.

Of the nine fatalities, seven happened within the current 24 hour reporting period, while the two other deaths occurred previously.

There are 585 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 66 in intensive care and 57 requiring ventilation.

A total of 98 care homes are dealing with outbreaks of the virus.

Hospital occupancy is at 92% with 2,806 people in beds.

It comes as the lead researcher behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine says while the jab may not significantly reduce the number of cases, it will protect against deaths and severe disease amid the spread of the South African variant.

Preliminary research has suggested the vaccine offers minimal protection against mild disease caused by the variant.

But AstraZeneca said early data from the study has shown the jab can protect against severe disease caused by the mutation.

Professor Sarah Gilbert told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show the current vaccines “have a reduction in efficacy against some of the variant viruses”.

However, she added: “What that is looking like is that we may not be reducing the total number of cases but there’s still protection in that case against deaths, hospitalisations and severe disease.”

Meanwhile, , Belfast City Council has rejected a proposal asking health officials to take over private hospitals as part of the Covid-19 response.

The motion, put forward by People Before Profit, called for the health service to take possession of the likes of the Ulster Independent Clinic, North West Independent Clinic and Kingsbridge Private Hospital for the duration of the pandemic.

Proposer, People Before Profit councillor Fiona Ferguson, described the plan as “an emergency response to ease the burden” on the “overwhelmed health service and health workers”.

However, the DUP put forward an amendment which instead called for Stormont “to continue to work with all available health care resources, including all publicly funded health professionals and the private health sector”.

The amendment, in which any suggestion that Stormont should take over control of private facilities was removed, was passed by a majority vote.

The issue was discussed as hospitals across Northern Ireland continue to struggle with the demands of the latest Covid-19 surge, with more than 900 cancer operations cancelled so far this year.

Health Minister Robin Swann has warned that a proportion of those people will come to harm as a result.