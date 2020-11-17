Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Further nine deaths and 549 new cases as DUP and UUP in war of words over 'destroying economy'

Arlene Foster calls for 'collaborative' way forward on virus restrictionsHealth minister should concentrate on failings within his own department, says DUP MP WilsonNew test and trace site sought in BelfastDoH death toll in NI stands at 878Scroll down to read Tuesday's coverage

A further nine Covid-19 related deaths have taken place in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

Seven of the deaths took place within the past 24 hours, while two went previously unreported. The death toll here now stands at 878.

Another 549 cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed after 5,297 tests were carried out on 3,075 people on Monday.

Over the past week 3,724 people have tested positive for the virus, with 640 in the Belfast council area and 543 in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

There are currently 449 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with 44 in intensive care units.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 100%, while 25 intensive care unit beds remain free.

In Northern Ireland's care homes there are 165 active outbreaks of the virus.

It comes after UUP leader Steve Aiken described Sammy Wilson's latest attack on Health Minister Robin Swann as a "new low, even for the DUP".

DUP MP Wilson said Mr Swann should concentrate on the health service and not "destroying the economy" in the fight against coronavirus.

UUP leader Steve Aiken said: "Sammy Wilson attempting to undermine a unionist minister in the middle of a pandemic is hitting a new low, even for the DUP.

"This is a man who was pictured on the London Underground not wearing a face covering. His colleagues now ignore medical and scientific advice.

“As for his unfounded criticism of Robin Swann, it was the DUP which ran away from taking the Health portfolio in January. They ducked it twice. For an MP, Sammy Wilson is also very ill informed. He should have read the Health Minister's statement to the Assembly [on Monday].

"The key issue facing the Health Service is staffing capacity. There are over 5,000 vacancies across the Health and Social Care system and that's a direct result of years of underfunding by the Executive."

Mr Wilson's comments are the latest in a series of DUP attacks on the health minister after disagreements on if new restrictions should be imposed to curb the spread of the virus.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme, Mr Wilson said the health minister was not using enough resources within his own department to slow transmission.

"I think that Robin Swann would be much better concentrating on how he can improve the health service in order to deal with coronavirus rather than how he can destroy the economy in order to deal with the failings of his own department and of himself as a minister," he said.

It follows days of political wrangling at Stormont over hospitality restrictions that saw the health minister's proposals to extend the lockdown for two weeks twice rejected via the use of a veto by the DUP.

