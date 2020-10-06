Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Further restrictions expected to be announced on Thursday with 'everything on the table', warns O'Neill

Death toll rises to 585 in NINumber of cases in last seven days tops 4,000 after 669 new infections diagnosedMichelle O'Neill: "Tough decisions in the winter months"Robin Swann outlines new surge plans for health serviceScroll down to see how Tuesday unfolded

The Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said further restrictions should be expected in Northern Ireland, with the Executive due to discuss the timing at this Thursday’s Executive meeting.

Ms O’Neill made the comments as one more death from Covid-19 has been announced, bringing the total to 585.

A further 669 positive test cases were also confirmed after 4,571 tests were carried out in 24 hours.

"I come from the school of thought that everything should be on the table and the Executive should collectively decide on these things," the Sinn Fein vice-President said.

"I want to avoid a circuit breaker, we want to avoid additional restrictions but, unfortunately, it appears that they are going to be necessary and as for the timing of when, that will be discussed on Thursday and we'll hopefully be able to say a lot more about it after that."

Ms O'Neill said the Executive was "in the space of discussing all these things, the circuit-breaker notion, we're looking at everything that can possibly be done in the time ahead".

"Whatever we need to do, we need to do, but we have to take decisions based in the round. I certainly believe that if you move towards a circuit breaker as a way to deal with the pandemic, let's inform people that that's where we are going, let people have the chance to prepare," she said.

The total number of cases confirmed since the outbreak is now 15,359. Some 4,005 individuals have tested positive in the last seven days alone.

The fatality was a man aged between 60 and 79 who died in a hospital in the Mid Ulster area on Monday.

There are currently 85 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 13 patients in intensive care.

A total of 31 care homes are dealing with outbreaks of the virus.

The news comes after Robin Swann outlined a new Covid-19 surge plan for Northern Ireland for the coming months, to prepare the health service that has already been "badly bruised and scarred" by the pandemic.

In a statement to the Stormont Assembly, the Health Minister said he is still committed to rebuilding services affected by the first wave of Covid-19, however plans to publish the next phase of Trust rebuilding work has been paused in light of the "deeply concerning" rise in cases.

The new surge plans include:

The establishment of a regional cancer reset cell to oversee the resumption of screening, diagnosis and treatment of patients

Monitoring the continued availability of NI's first Nightingale facility at Belfast City Hospital

Additional step down capacity at second Nightingale facility at Whiteabbey Hospital

The establishment of dedicated centres for day case and orthopaedic procedures

