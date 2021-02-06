Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Further seven deaths and 390 new cases reported by Department of Health

Death toll rises to 1,922 after seven further deathsCases since outbreak now 106,533

The Department of Health has a reported a further seven deaths in Northern Ireland (Andrew Matthews/PA).

A further seven people in Northern Ireland have died after testing positive for Covid-19 and 390 new cases of the virus have been confirmed.

It brings the death toll to 1,922 and the total number of cases since the outbreak to 106,533. Some 3,070 people have tested positive in the last seven days.

Of the seven fatalities, five happened within the current reporting period, from 10am of Friday to 10am on Saturday, while the two other deaths occurred previously.

There are 602 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 67 in intensive care and 59 requiring ventilation.

A total of 98 care homes are dealing with outbreaks of the virus.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health revealed on Friday that more than 300,000 people have now received the Covid vaccine in Northern Ireland.

Health Minister Robin Swann praised the massive collective effort being undertaken to stop the virus spreading.

Mr Swann said: "I am very grateful to all those who are working tirelessly to keep the vaccination programme on track."

The latest total for inoculations stands at 301,279, comprising 275,232 first doses and 26,047 second.

"There has likewise been a massive collective effort across Northern Ireland to stop the virus spreading.

"We have to maintain and accelerate the progress that has been made.

"I know it's tough, I know we all want this to be over. But we need to stick to the course in this vital period."