Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Further seven deaths and 420 new cases of Covid-19

Health officials have advised the Northern Ireland Executive that Covid-19 restrictions on hospitality should be extended for another two weeks.

A further seven Covid-19 related deaths have taken place in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

All of the deaths occurred within the past 24 hours and it brings the death toll from the virus in the region to 781.

Two of the deaths occurred in the Belfast council area, two in Derry City and Strabane, one in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, one in Mid Ulster and one in Newry, Mourne and Down.

Another 420 cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed after 5,762 tests were carried out on 2,386 people on Saturday.

Since the start of the pandemic a total of 42,917 in Northern Ireland have tested positive for the virus.

Over the past week 3,909 people have tested positive, with 763 cases in the Belfast council area and 421 in Derry City and Strabane.

There are currently 396 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with 55 in intensive care units.

Hospital bed occupancy currently stands at 92%, with 25 intensive care unit beds remaining free.

There are currently 126 active outbreaks of the virus in care homes.

It comes after the PSNI announced that its Police College in Belfast has closed its doors for deep cleaning after four student officers tested positive for Covid-19.

Fifteen student officers are currently self-isolating after the positive cases at the Garnerville Road site on Saturday. They are the first positive cases among student officers since the start of the pandemic.

Head of the Police College, Chief Superintendent Emma Bond said the facility was expected to be closed for two days.

Meanwhile, the Executive is set to announce a decision on extending coronavirus restrictions on the hospitality sector on Monday.

