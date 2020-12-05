Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Further seven deaths and 451 new cases

Scroll down to see how Saturday unfolded

There have been a further seven Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

All seven of the deaths occurred within the past 24 hours and it brings the death toll in the region to 1,039.

Another 451 cases of the virus have been diagnosed after 7,530 tests were carried out on 2,839 people on Friday.

A total of 54,628 have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Over the past week 2,880 people have tested positive for the virus, with 381 in the Belfast council area and 319 in Mid and East Antrim.

In the past seven days Mid and East Antrim has had the highest rate of new cases per 100,000 of the population with 230.2.

They were followed by Mid Ulster with 210.8 and Derry City and Strabane with 207.1.

There are currently 394 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with 33 in intensive care units.

Hospital bed occupancy currently stands at 99%, while 17 intensive care unit beds remain free.

In Northern Ireland's care homes there are currently 114 active outbreaks of the virus.

Here's how Saturday unfolded: