Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Further three deaths and 136 new cases

Death toll now stands at 2,055Swann calls for memorial for Covid victims

A further three Covid related deaths were reported in Northern Ireland on Sunday.

The department also revealed on Sunday that another 136 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. On Saturday two deaths had been reported.

The death toll now stands at 2,055 and a total of 828,744 people have been tested for the virus of which 112,493 tested positive for Covid.

There are 301 in-patients that have tested positive for Covid and 34 ICU patients with the virus. Hospital bed occupancy is 91% and there are 28 active outbreaks in care homes.

The latest figures come as Health Minister Robin Swann said he hopes that after the pandemic there will be a memorial for those who died with Covid-19 here

It has been a year since the first case of the virus was recorded in Northern Ireland.

Mr Swann said he wanted to put a proposal about a memorial to his colleagues on the Stormont executive.

He said conversations had been held within the Department of Health about remembering those who had lost their lives.

"It's how we do this in a respectful way, but also acknowledging the sacrifice of loss, and also, at the same time, the sacrifice of service from our health service families," he told BBC Radio Ulster's Sunday Sequence programme.

"From many across our voluntary and communities sector as well, who helped their communities at the time that they were at their most vulnerable.

"So it's something I'm very keen to put a proposal forward to my executive colleagues about how we do that."