Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Further three deaths and 138 cases as some pupils prepare for school return

P1 to P3 pupils in Northern Ireland will be back in class by March 8 as part of a phased return to schools.

A further three people in Northern Ireland have died after testing positive for Covid-19 and 138 new cases of the virus have been reported.

It brings the death toll to 2,075 and the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak to 113,645. Some 1,198 people have tested positive in the last seven days.

All three fatalities happened within the current reporting period, from 10am on Saturday to 10am on Sunday.

There are currently 227 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 33 in intensive care and 24 requiring ventilation.

Hospitals are operating at 88% capacity.

A total of 18 care homes are dealing with Covid outbreaks.

The news comes ahead of the return to school for some pupils since the latest lockdown started in December.

P1 to P3 pupils will return to class on Monday, however they are set to go back to remote learning after two weeks.

No date has yet been set for the wider return of all pupils in Northern Ireland to school.

The Executive published its plan for exiting lockdown last week, but ministers have been criticised for not including any indicative dates for the reopening of specific sectors in its blueprint.