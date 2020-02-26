Coronavirus: Northern Ireland GPs exposed if virus hits

Doctors have not got protective equipment

Doctors across Northern Ireland have not yet received any specialist equipment to protect them from the deadly coronavirus disease, it can be revealed.

Concerns have been raised over preparations for the arrival of the virus in Northern Ireland after it emerged that GPs have not received face masks or protective suits.

It comes after it emerged pupils at a number of schools across Northern Ireland have been told to stay at home after returning home from affected areas.

Health officials have been drawing up plans to invite GPs to be fitted with the specialist equipment, which is designed to reduce the spread of the virus, but no dates have been provided for this to happen.

The Health and Social Care service did not respond to a query asking when GP surgeries will get the equipment.

The public has been warned they should not attend hospital or their GP surgery if they suspect they have coronavirus.

They have been asked to remain indoors and contact their healthcare provider by telephone instead. However, there have been cases where GP surgeries in the UK have had to carry out deep cleans of their premises after patients with suspected coronavirus have turned up.

Paula Bradshaw

Dr Michael McKenna, a GP based in west Belfast, said: "GP colleagues have been raising concerns that they are still awaiting word on a definite timeline for fitting and issuing of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) given that self-isolation advice has been given to pupils and teachers returning from affected areas in Italy.

"I would emphasise that people take heed from the Public Health Agency on what to do if they are concerned about coronavirus and not turn up at a healthcare setting."

It is now almost two months since coronavirus was first reported in China.

Since then, there have been more than 80,000 reported cases of coronavirus and 2,700 deaths worldwide as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, but no confirmed cases yet in Northern Ireland. Health officials have been issuing advice and guidance to GP surgeries since the beginning of the outbreak.

An email including information about the face masks has been sent to family doctors but doesn't provide any details on when they will be fitted for or receive the equipment. It said: "To date, FFP3 (Filtering Face Piece) fitting has proven very difficult for healthcare providers with facial hair in the area of the face seal, and it is important that wearers are clean-shaven.

"Testing sessions will be held in each Board area and we will communicate with practices when these are available for booking. We will also provide information as soon as it is available regarding PPE delivery dates, arrangements for further supply, and best practice when using PPE."

Paula Bradshaw, Alliance Party health spokeswoman, said she is concerned PPE to protect against the spread of the virus has not yet been issued to GP surgeries. "It was highly predictable, given that increasing numbers of people travel during the half-term holidays, that there would be a spike in those people returning and seeking medical advice and assurance," she said.

"As such, it is disappointing that GP practices, which are the gateway to our health service, have not been properly equipped."

The Health and Social Care Board has been asked to state when fitting sessions for GPs will begin and when it anticipates all surgeries will be provided with PPE.

A spokesman said: "The Health and Social Care Board, Business Services Organisation and the Department of Health are working towards providing PPE kits and mask testing for all GPs across Northern Ireland.

"The Board will be contacting GPs and providing appropriate guidance. There are no estimated cost details at this time."