Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 'Green shoots of hope' in fight against Covid-19, says Foster as £790m funding package announced

Three SF members, including former MP Elisha McCallion, resign over failure to immediately return Covid grants wrongly paid into accountsSchools to reopen on Monday, with face coverings mandatory on school and public transport for post-primary childrenFunding packages announced for the health service (£560m), schools (£64m), the sports sector (£15m), taxi drivers and private bus and coach operators (£19m)Death toll rises to 688NI Secretary Brandon Lewis self-isolating after contact with confirmed Covid-19 caseScroll down to read Thursday's coverage

First Minister Arlene Foster has said there are "green shoots of hope" across Northern Ireland in its fight against Covid-19.

The DUP leader said the R rate of the virus, its reproductive rate, has dropped below one for the first time since early summer.

She was speaking during the Executive's Covid-19 briefing on Thursday.

Mrs Foster said there was evidence recent restrictions introduced by the Executive were having an impact on driving the spread of the virus down, but noted 47 people have died from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland this week.

She said activity levels have dropped considerably in a number of areas including public transport and workplaces, while supermarket and pharmacy visits are also down.

Mrs Foster asked the public to enjoy Halloween safely and in line with public health guidance.

She said that schools will reopen on Monday. She warned, however, there are concerns of people "mingling" outside schools and at school gates, but said that a public messaging campaign will be introduced to address this issue.

It was also announced that face coverings are now mandatory on school and public transport for post-primary children.

The Executive also announced a £790m funding package, with £687m dedicated to Covid-19 funding.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy said the funding would have a positive impact on a range of sectors including health, education, transport and sport.

A total of £560m has been allocated to bolster the health service. The money will be used to help fund the response to the Covid-19 pandemic, including through enhancing the test, trace and isolate systems.

Over £61m has been allocated to meet increased education pressures, with £19m to provide financial assistance for the taxi, private bus and coach sector.

£15m is being allocated for sports organisations which have lost income as a result of reduced spectators at their events, club membership and running competitions.

Over £7m will go to local hospices and £6.5m will be used to provide emergency community support and food packages.

It comes after the Department of Health reported a further eight people have died in of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

The death toll has now risen to 688 people. Each of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

One death occurred in Belfast, two in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, three in Lisburn and Castlereagh, one in Newry, Mourne and Down and one in Mid Ulster.

A further 822 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 37,216.

There are 361 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, with 44 in intensive care. Thirty-nine Covid patients are ventilated.

Bed occupancy is now at 99%, down from 103% on Wednesday.

There are 105 outbreaks of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland care homes.

