Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Hairdressers to reopen, shielding to be paused and social distancing at schools reduced to 1m

NI death toll remains at 543

The Northern Ireland Executive has announced a raft of relaxations to the coronavirus lockdown.

First Minister Arlene Foster has announced that places of worship can plan to reopen on June 29, and that this will be confirmed next Thursday if the virus remains to be contained.

Hairdressers, barbers and nail bars can aim to reopen from July 6.

Health Minister Robin Swann announced plans to pause the shielding advice that was issued to people ahead of the Covid-19 peak in Northern Ireland.

From July 31, subject to the rate of community transmission continuing to be low, people will no longer need to shield and should instead follow the same guidance and precautions as those considered to be generally vulnerable.

That involves taking particular care when out and about - and strictly maintaining social distancing.

Mrs Foster announced that all parents will be able to avail of childcare from July 1.

Registered childminders will be able to look after children from four families from June 29, rising to children from five families in August.

Pupils from Years 7, 12 and 14 will return to school on August 24 and the Executive has agreed that social distancing between pupils will be cut to 1 metre. Mrs Foster says this will allow school attendances to return to close to normality.

Each class in primary schools will be viewed as a protective bubble. Pupils in Year 11 and above will be expected to adhere to 1m social distancing but will not be in a protective bubble.

The Education Minister has agreed a programme of targeted activity over the summer to support children and young people.

There will be an expansion of the Eat Well, Live Well programme to cover July and August. This will ensure that 10,000 young people will have at least one good meal.

The Education Minister is also working on a business case to provide free school meals to eligible pupils for the rest of the school year.

Deputy First Minster Michelle O'Neill said the medical advice is that the rate of community transition of the virus remains low.

The announcements come after the Department of Health confirmed there has been no further deaths due to the coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

The death toll remains at 543.

There was one new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total to 4,863 since the pandemic began.

Shoppers queue as Primark in Belfast city centre reopens on June 18th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

