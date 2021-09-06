Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Half Larne High School pupils to remain at home

School principal questions why no Covid test centre in town as 400 identified as close contacts

A school principal in Larne has criticised the absence of a test centre in the Co Antrim town after over 400 pupils were identified as close contacts and forced to remain at home.

Schools across Northern Ireland have only returned a matter of days following the summer holidays but principals are sounding the alarm over Covid-19 self-isolation guidance.

Public Health Agency (PHA) guidance is informed by the Department of Health’s (DoH) policy guidance.

If a pupil is flagged as a close contact and has not tested positive for the virus in the previous 90 days, the PHA recommends they self-isolate until they have taken a PCR test.

If the test comes back negative, they can return to school and do not have to self-isolate for 10 days, but are advised to take another test on day eight of their 10-day exposure period.

Now, Larne High School has revealed that over 400 pupils – more than half of the school’s population - have been identified as a close contact

The school's principal Stephen Reid said the lack of a test centre in the town is slowing pupils return to the classroom.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster, he explained: "We have a dedicated mobile phone for parents to report Covid cases outside of school hours and at 10.20pm last night we got our last notification on that at which point the best we could do was ask Year 10 not to come in today [Monday].”

Mr Reid said it’s not what he or anyone would have envisaged but positive cases are being reported on a regular basis.

He added that in one year group, two pupils tested positive but because they’d passed through so many classes it meant an entire year group had to be tested.

The school principal said he would like “clear contingency plans” coming from the Department of Education to allow school’s to look ahead to manage expectations in terms of external examinations and inspections.

"We’re not hearing that planning at the moment and that’s the difficulty for me,” Mr Reid said.

The Belfast Telegraph has reported how some schools are not sending their pupils home for the full 10-day period.

Diane Dawson, principal of Braniel Primary School in east Belfast, informed parents in a video message last week the school would not be following the PHA advice.

She said her school would require pupils who are close contacts to self-isolate for 10 days.

"I believe this is the best way to keep most of our children in school most of the time," she said. "The other way they will be in and out, and in and out, for up to 18 days if they test positive any time up until day 8 then another 10 days of self-isolation and a negative test.”

In a letter to schools sent on Friday, Education Minister Michelle McIlveen announced more than £5m in extra funding to help schools cope with the additional pressures, and said she was aware of "a number of issues" for schools around contact tracing.