Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Health bosses take action due to poor uptake of vaccine in young kids

Only 1.39% of children aged five to 11 in Northern Ireland have been vaccinated against Covid-19, health bosses have said.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) has created a vaccination toolkit to support uptake as it said safety concerns may be a driving factor for the low uptake in youngsters here.

The vaccine has been available to children deemed to be at risk from the virus and those who live with someone who is immunocompromised since December but was opened up to all five to 11 year olds in February.

According to the latest official statistics, the Covid-19 case rate in youngsters is falling, although this is believed to be due to a reduction in testing and fewer positive cases being registered.

Commenting on the low uptake in young children to date, Dr Jillian Johnston, Joint Interim Assistant Director in Health Protection at the PHA, said: “Since the start of the Covid-19 vaccinations in December 2020, uptake has varied across the target groups.

“The most recent group to be eligible for vaccination is the 5 to 11 year olds.

“It has only been a couple of months but we haven’t seen the initial surge that other groups experienced, and to date only 1.39% have taken up the offer.

“There are several possible reasons for this, for example parents worrying about the safety of the vaccine versus benefit of being vaccinated, or just simply not knowing where to get their child vaccinated.

“Parents of these children need signposted to the correct information and this is where the toolkit will support organisations seeking to promote Covid-19 vaccination by giving them the tools to do this.”

The toolkit is designed for use by the health trusts, high street pharmacists and local councils, as well as groups from the community and voluntary sector.

It contains resources targeted at the general population, as well as materials specifically designed for low-uptake groups.

The resources are not intended to be used for the purpose of providing clinical advice, but to support the design and implementation of interventions to improve Covid-19 vaccine uptake, the PHA has said.

The toolkit is broken down by age and specific groups such as pregnant woman and minority communities, allowing organisations to easily find the resources they need to support individuals to make an informed decision about getting vaccinated.

Dr Johnston continued: “The purpose of this toolkit is to provide a central point of access to materials and resources for individuals and organisations seeking to promote Covid-19 vaccination within their local communities.

“Covid-19 has not gone away and getting vaccinated provides the best protection for individuals and the wider community.

“It not only boosts your immunity against the risk of severe disease, but helps protect more vulnerable members of the community in advance of any potential future wave of Covid-19.

“So whether it’s first, second, booster or spring booster dose, if you’re eligible now is the time to take up the offer.”