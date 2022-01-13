Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Health Minister expresses ‘deep sadness’ after highest deaths recorded in 11 months

Death toll stands at 3,031

Health Minister Robin Swann has expressed his deep sadness at the news that 14 further Covid-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday.

The daily figure of Covid-19 linked deaths reported marks the highest single day figure recorded since February 1 last year.

It also takes the total number of Covid related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 3,031.

Minister Robin Swann said that the recent high number of deaths “underlines the reality that the virus still represents a very serious threat to our population.”

“We have undoubtedly made progress in pushing down Omicron numbers, thanks to the efforts everyone has made and the rapid roll-out of vaccine boosters,” he said.

“However, we must never lose sight of the fact that Covid-19 can still cause devastation to families and communities.

“Please do all you can to prevent the spread of the virus. Even if you think the risk to you from infection may be relatively low, you could still pass it on to someone who is very vulnerable.

“I would again appeal for more people to come forward for their boosters without delay. If you are not yet vaccinated, please get your jab. Boosters and first and second doses are widely available across Northern Ireland,” he added.

A total of 2,980 new Covid-19 cases were reported by the Department of Health over the past 24 hours.

It comes as the Executive are meeting on Thursday to discuss the latest Covid-19 data. It is not expected there will be any changes to the current restrictions, however ministers are understood to be discussing rules around self-isolation amid changes in England announced.

A total of 472,192 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Over the past seven days 23,848 people have tested positive, a decrease from 53,672 the week before.

Some 28 deaths have been recorded from the virus in NI during the past seven days, an increase from 24 on the week before.

There are currently 424 Covid-19 inpatients in hospitals across Northern Ireland.

The figures show 28 people are in intensive care, while Northern Ireland’s hospitals are operating at 106% capacity with nine facilities over capacity.

There were 229 Covid admissions in the past week, a decrease from 311 the previous week.

There are currently 211 active outbreaks in care homes, an increase of 32 on the previous seven days.

By noon on Thursday, a total of 3,602,749 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

The figures show 872,645 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.