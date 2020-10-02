Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Health Minister Robin Swann 'floored' as 934 new cases and one death reported in 24 hours

Record 934 positive tests in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hoursDepartment of Health death toll at 582 after the death of a sixth patient at Daisy Hill HospitalNI chief medic and scientific officer warn of further lockdowns"Public compliance with public health guidance is critical at this point": Robin Swann

One man has died and a record 934 cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in the last 24 hours in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has said.

It brings the death toll to 582, while the number of confirmed cases is at 12,886.

Friday's confirmed positive cases is more than double the previous daily high set earlier in the week.

Health Minister Robin Swann said he was "floored" by the latest figures.

Northern Ireland's seven-day cumulative number of cases per 100,000 population shot up to 139.4 from 69.5 a week ago as a result, health department data showed.

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust confirmed a patient has died with Covid-19 following an outbreak at Daisy Hill Hospital in Co Down.

There are 65 patients in Northern Ireland hospitals with Covid-19, including nine in intensive care units.

There are also 28 active care home outbreaks, while 209 outbreaks in such settings have been closed.

Robin Swann told UTV that he never expected Friday's daily tally to be so high.

Speaking to those flouting the Covid regulations, the Health Minister said: "Those interactions that you're going to be having in the next couple of days and weeks are leading to the increases of positive cases of Covid … they will lead to hospitalisation and possibly the death of your loved ones.

"This isn't me scaremongering - the number of positive cases that we see today will translate into those things. So those people who think they're immune, those people who think they're above this virus, I'm saying to you now that you're not."

It comes as Northern Ireland's leading medical advisers issued stark warnings to the public to "plan and prepare" for what could be a further two lockdowns.

Northern Ireland's chief medic Dr Michael McBride said there was a "narrow window of opportunity" to act after expressing concern at an increase in cases in other areas.

Meanwhile Chief Scientific Adviser Professor Ian Young has said it's possible there may be two periods of lockdown in Northern Ireland over the course of the winter.

Speaking on BBC NI's Nolan radio programme, Professor Young said; "I think it would be sensible to plan for the possibility of one or more periods of circuit break over the course of this winter."

Asked if the mid-term school holiday at Halloween would be a suitable time to introduce a short-term lockdown, Professor Young said: "In terms of the likely impact of a circuit breaker it would be more effective if schools were off at the same time than if schools were functioning."

But Stormont's expert adviser said he did not think it would be appropriate to introduce such a measure over the Christmas holidays. "I don't think for a whole variety of reasons that that's a reasonable thing to do," he said.

It comes after a raft of new restrictions were introduced in the Derry and Strabane areas.

DUP MP Jim Shannon has said he is self-isolating after being seated at the same dining table as SNP MP Margaret Ferrier on Monday evening.

It's after Ms Ferrier faced controversy for the trip she made to London from her constituency in Scotland while awaiting the results of a Covid-19 test, for which she later received a positive result. She returned home to Scotland by train knowing she had been infected.

