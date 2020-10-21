Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Health Minister Robin Swann self-isolating after receiving Covid alert

Robin Swann has no symptoms and will continue to fulfill his responsibilities from homeSeven MLAs now self-isolating, including three members of the NI ExecutiveDepartment of Health death toll rises to 629, with 1,039 new cases recorded in last 24 hoursTaking no action is not an option, says Robin Swann after release of evidence bank documentsCumulative impact of a range of restrictions is the only way to reduce R down: Prof Ian YoungAt no time did I attribute the spread of Covid-19 to religion, says Edwin PootsUlster Rugby to play next two home games behind closed doorsScroll down to read today's coverage unfolded

Health Minister Robin Swann is self-isolating after receiving a close proximity notification via the StopCovidNI app.

Mr Swann, who had given a media briefing about the coronavirus situation just hours earlier, posted on Twitter that he has received the notification that he has been in close proximity with a person who has tested positive.

He posted: "We are all in this together. Earlier this evening I received a close proximity notification via our StopCOVID NI App, so I will be working from self isolation for the next 14 days. Download #StopCovidNI help break the infection chain."

A Department of Health spokesperson said: "Mr Swann will be fulfilling his Ministerial responsibilities from home for the required period.

"The Minister has no symptoms and will only require a test if he develops one of the symptoms of the virus.

"An exposure notification from the app means the user has been close to another user who has tested positive.

"Self-isolation is required for 14 days when a notification is required."

The App assists in stopping the spread of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, by contacting people who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

Earlier Mr Swann had defended the Executive's decision to impose new coronavirus restrictions in Northern Ireland.

Seven MLAs are now self-isolating. These include Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, Sinn Fein Communities Minister Caral Ni Chuilin, UUP's Andy Allen, Alliance's Trevor Lunn and DUP's Pam Cameron.

UUP MLA John Stewart revealed he has tested positive for the virus.

Posting on social media on Wednesday evening he said: "Sadly I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. Felt really unwell Monday, booked test Tuesday & result today. Very fast & efficient. Feeling ill, head pounding & really fatigued.

"Have completed track & trace / StopCOVIDNI App and now self isolating."

It comes after the Executive was criticised when it published the evidence used to make the decisions for the four-week "circuit-beaker" lockdown.

Despite the evidence showing that the closure of some businesses would only have a small impact, Mr Swann said the spread of the virus had "already slowed considerably".

The UUP MLA said before the new measures the virus was "growing exponentially" with potentially catastrophic consequences for many individuals and families.

Mr Swann said Northern Ireland was on course to exceed the highest number of Covid-19 hospital inpatients seen in the first wave of the virus "within days".

The Health Minister said that if the Executive had failed to act to stop the spread of the virus it "would have been a total abdication of responsibility".

Mr Swann said the restrictions were needed to prevent a full lockdown and he had yet to see any real alternative suggested.

"Some active on the airwaves need to think about that," he said.

"The evidence is R is around 1.4 and we have to get it below 1. A reduction of 0.2 because of hospitality may sound insignificant, but in reality it could achieve 40% of the reduction we need and there's nothing insignificant about that."

The Health Minister said countries all around Northern Ireland were experiencing similar issues.

"There is no little Ulster or ourselves alone situation that lets us escape that. The facts are clear, jut look at the data, another 1,039 cases (today) and five more deaths, families plunged into unbearable grief and that's the evidence I have infront of me on a daily basis and the reality health workers have to work with," he said.

Mr Swann also expressed concern around 83 Covid-19 outbreaks in Northern Ireland's care homes.

He announced a further £27m in funding support for care homes on top of previously announced measures.

Earlier a further five deaths and 1,039 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by the Department of Health on Wednesday.

Official figures show 6,791 people have tested positive over the past seven days, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 29,992 since the start of the outbreak in Northern Ireland.

In hospitals, there are 289 confirmed inpatients with the virus, with 32 in intensive care units.

The five deaths happened in Ards and North Down, Belfast, Causeway Coast and Glens, Derry City and Strabane; and Newry, Mourne and Down council areas.

