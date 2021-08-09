Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Health officials plead for public not to fall for ‘nonsense’ peddled by anti-vax extremists 

The death toll stands at 2,22841 patients in ICU with CovidA total of 2,322,659 vaccines administered

More than 2.3m vaccines have been administered. Picture: Jacob King/Reuters

Health officials in Northern Ireland have pleaded for people not to fall for “nonsense peddled by anti-vax extremists”.

They have urged people to “make an informed choice” and ignore “online lies” about the jab.

The plea came as the region’s top scientist revealed the vaccine drive has seen the number of Covid-19 cases needing hospital treatment here plummet by around 75%.Prof Ian Young said there are now just 22 hospitalisations per 1,000 cases, compared to 80 last December.

He said the benefits were “clear and indisputable” as he urged more people to come forward to get jabbed.

Yesterday health officials announced a further eight Covid-related deaths and 1,031 positive cases.

The Department of Health’s death toll stands at 2,228.

Latest figures show 245 hospital inpatients with the virus – 41 are in intensive care with 31 patients on ventilation.

A total of 2,284,540 vaccines have now been administered here – 1,221,743 first doses and 1,062,797 second doses.

The Department of Health has released a factfile addressing some of the issues that may be putting people off getting jabbed.

In a blunt message, it urged: “Don’t fall for the nonsense peddled by anti vax extremists.

“Some even claim Covid is a hoax, in which Governments and health workers right across the world are somehow all involved. That’s an insult to all those who have lost their lives to this virus – and all those who have been bereaved and suffered serious ill health.

“Don’t buy the online lies. Covid-19 vaccines have been through the same safety checks as other vaccines.

“Contrary to ridiculous claims made, they don’t change your DNA, make you magnetic, or let billionaires implant microchips in you. They don’t contain fetal cells. They don’t have any effect on fertility.

“The experts have been open and up front about vaccine side effects – the vast majority of which are minor and short-lived. When it comes to very rare cases of extreme reactions, the advice is clear – Covid is the greater risk to the population.

“It’s your decision. Make an informed choice.”

The factfile will be circulated online, complementing ongoing vaccination messages via TV and radio advertising and social media/digital channels.

A UK-wide social media push, encouraging younger people not to miss out on the benefits of vaccination, will also cover Northern Ireland.

Prof Young, Northern Ireland’s chief scientific adviser, added: “Clearly, the vaccination programme has made a significant difference. Its benefits are indisputable.

“I would again encourage anyone who has not been vaccinated to get the jab. This will help us get through the current surge in cases and any further surges in the autumn and winter.

“The more we increase our take-up rate, the more we will be able to move forward.”

He added: “I have seen some people questioning the effectiveness of vaccines because the virus is still circulating and some vaccinated people are still getting it. This argument is entirely misplaced.

“The truth is that while vaccination does not entirely eradicate the Covid risk, it reduces it substantially. It cuts your risk of getting seriously ill or dying from the virus by around 95% and it reduces your risk of catching or spreading it.

“Getting jabbed makes it less likely you will get infected. And if you still do, it will be less likely that you get seriously ill with the virus, or will pass it on to others.”

A total of 8,974 positive cases have been confirmed in Northern Ireland in the last seven days, compared in 8,388 in the previous week.

Meanwhile, 112 care homes are dealing with outbreaks.