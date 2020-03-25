Coronavirus: Northern Ireland health staff to have parking fees refunded

Health Minister Robin Swann has secured financial support to reimburse car parking charges to health and social care staff

Yesterday, the Belfast Telegraph revealed a nurse parked in hospital grounds had been handed a £40 parking ticket by health bosses. The nurse had just finished a 12-hour night shift on a Covid-19 ward when she discovered the ticket.

Last night, Mr Swann said he wanted to acknowledge the hard work and antisocial hours that staff are working.

"Reimbursing car parking charges is one small measure that I can introduce immediately following confirmation of funding," he said.

"My department is engaging with the Business Services Organisation to remove car parking charges for all those staff who pay through their salaries.

"I hope this goes some way to showing my appreciation of the ongoing commitment to keep our health service going in these unprecedented times."