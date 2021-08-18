Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Highest number of deaths since February recorded

11 deaths and 1,345 casesDeath toll stands at 2,269Universities issue jab appealHealth officials prepare for ‘Big Jab Weekend’

Eleven deaths and 1,345 new cases and have been reported in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has said.

Wednesday’s figures now mean the covid-related death toll here stands at 2,269.

Out of the 11 deaths recorded in the latest daily statistics, only one occurred outside the recording period.

The Covid-related daily death figures were last highest earlier this year when 12 deaths were recorded on February 16.

Hospital admissions are down. In the past seven days 273 people have been admitted with 305 the previous seven days.

Overall hospital capacity is at 104% with six sites over capacity. There are 3,129 people in hospital for a system that can cope with 3,016.

There are 394 hospital inpatients with coronavirus, and of these 49 are in intensive care and 32 on ventilation.

A total of 9,974 cases have been recorded over the past seven days, compared to 9,342 the previous week.

There are 133 care homes dealing with an outbreak.

Latest figures for the vaccination roll-out show that a total of 2,384,396 vaccines have been administered.

Meanwhile, Queen’s University, Ulster University and the National Union of Students have all stepped up to encourage students to get vaccinated against Covid-19 ahead of a full return to studies in September.

All young people in Northern Ireland aged 16 and over are being encouraged to take the opportunity this weekend during the Department of Health’s ‘Big Jab Weekend’ initiative to improve vaccine take-up.

In an online video appeal, Health Minister Robin Swann said: "Vaccination is the single biggest contribution people can make to getting normality back. It helps open doors to nights out, travel, music and sports events and the many other things we have missed.”

Mr Swann also stressed the battle against Covid-19 is “far from over”.

"Please do all that you can not to spread infection. Social distancing, face covering and hand washing all have a role to play. Avoid busy and cramped indoor settings where ventilation is poor. And if you have Covid symptoms, self isolate and book a PCR test,” he added.

"I would also encourage people to listen to the compelling testimonies of individuals who have become seriously ill from Covid and regretted not getting vaccinated.”

Earlier, the Public Health Agency (PHA) welcomed Professor Sir Michael McBride, Chief Medical Officer n the Department of Health, to Linenhall Street, Belfast to visit one of three new satellite sites established by the agency to further bolster contact tracing, and to meet the team behind the PHA’s Acute Health Protection Service.

The main Contact Tracing Service (CTS) centre in County Hall, Ballymena will now be supported by three additional sites across Northern Ireland – one in Belfast, one in Armagh and one in Derry/Londonderry.

Alongside this, the team in the Acute Health Protection Service are working to ensure all public health measures are implemented in order to help prevent further transmission of infectious disease, and manage many other risks/threats to the health of the population in Northern Ireland.