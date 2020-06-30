Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Hospital and care home visits to resume

Scroll down to see how Tuesday unfolded

There have been no further deaths due to coronavirus in Northern Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

Health Minister Robin Swann has announced that general visits to hospitals and care homes will be allowed to resume under a number of conditions.

Speaking at the Executive's Covid-19 briefing on Tuesday Mr Swann said that the visits could resume from next Monday.

Partners of pregnant women will also be allowed to accompany them to hospital and doctor visits throughout the pregnancy from ultrasounds to labour and post-natal care.

In hospital wards and intensive care units one person will be allowed to visit a patient at any one time.

In Covid-19 free care homes two people will be allowed to visit a resident at any one time.

Masks must be worn by those visiting hospitals and care homes and social distancing and other public health advice must be adhered to.

The Health Minister acknowledged that it had been difficult for people not to be able to visit their loved ones during the pandemic.

He urged anyone displaying symptoms of Covid-19 or other infections not to visit.

The announcement comes after the Department of Health said there had been no further deaths due to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

There have been three positive tests for the virus, bringing to 23 the total number of positive tests over the past week.

The Northern Ireland coronavirus death toll remains at 551 and there are no coronavirus-related cases in ICU.

