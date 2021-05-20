Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Indoor hospitality and foreign travel to resume as Executive agrees to lift restrictions 

Bars and restaurants will be allowed to serve customers indoors from Monday for the first time since December, the Executive has confirmed.

Ministers met on Thursday to sign off on another raft of easements to coronavirus regulations from May 24.

A green list for international travel has also been agreed, with the Executive allowing foreign travel to twelve countries, without the need for people to quarantine on their return to Northern Ireland.

The list is identical to the one announced by the UK Government for England earlier this month and includes Portugal.

Those travelling to countries on the green list will still be required to take Covid tests before returning home.

Stormont's 'stay local' message is also set to be removed.

People are set to be allowed to meet in each other's homes for the first time since tough new restrictions were introduced last Christmas.

Six people from no more than two households will be allowed to meet in private dwellings and stay overnight.

Indoor hospitality will resume with a maximum of six people at each table, but no household limit. Only table service will be allowed. All tourism accommodation will also be allowed to reopen.

The limit for outdoor gatherings will increase to 500 people, with the same number of spectators allowed at sporting events. Indoor group exercise and sports team training will also be allowed.

First Minister Arlene Foster said it was “great news” for the people of Northern Ireland and for the economy.

“There is no doubt that the impacts of the pandemic over the last year will continue to be felt deeply. But in moving forward, there is hope. Now is a time to look ahead and to enjoy these hard won freedoms safely,” the outgoing DUP leader said.

“We must continue to do all we can as a community to keep ourselves and each other safe and I appeal to everyone to be cautious to help ensure we can keep heading in the right direction.” Ms O’Neill said the lifting of restrictions would have “wide-reaching benefits for individuals, families, businesses and workers”.

“After what has been an incredibly tough time for everyone, we want people to take the good of being able to do the things they have missed; whether that’s a meal out with friends, a visit to your parents’ house, a family day trip, or a dance class,” the Sinn Fein deputy leader said.

“As we look forward to better times, it is crucial that everyone continues taking steps to stop the virus from spreading. The last year has taught us that we can’t take anything for granted, so we are urging everyone to stay safe, be careful and help protect this good progress.”

Restrictions around visitor and cultural attractions will also be lifted, allowing museums, galleries, cinemas, indoor play areas, bowling alleys, amusement arcades, bingo halls and libraries to open indoors.

From Monday couples will once again be allowed to hold wedding and civil partnership receptions, with no limit on the numbers allowed to sit at the top table.

However other tables will be limited to ten people per table, and dancing will only be allowed for the couple's first dance.

Schools can resume extra-curricular activities, indoor extra-curricular sports, outdoor inter-schools sports and day educational visits.

The Executive's decisions comes after no further deaths and another 90 positive cases of Covid-19 were reported by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland on Thursday.

There are currently 37 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with two in intensive care.

Hospital bed occupancy stands at 102%, and there are currently four active outbreaks in care homes.”