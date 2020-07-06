Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Indoor weddings to resume from July 10

NI death toll remains at 554

Indoor weddings, civil partnerships and baptisms will be allowed to resume from Friday July 10, the Executive has announced.

The decision was reached at a meeting of the Executive on Monday.

Indoor marriages will be allowed to resume in places of worship, local government offices and other venues from that date.

In a statement the Executive said that private venues will make their own decisions on when to resume weddings, and it will be up for them to decide if they wish to host post-wedding celebrations.

The number of people allowed to attending weddings will be decided by the venues on a "risk-assessed basis", taking account of the individual circumstances and public health guidance.

"Couples contacting registrars and officiants to rearrange their marriages should be aware that there is a backlog of couples waiting but every effort will be made to accommodate everyone as soon as possible," an Executive statement said.

The announcement comes after the Department of Health confirmed that had been no further coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland since Friday.

Daily figures are no longer published on Saturday or Sunday, with a figures for the weekend instead published the following Monday.

With no fatalities reported from 10am on Friday to 10am on Monday, Northern Ireland's death toll stands at 554.

Meanwhile, Belfast City Council has apologised over its handling of the funeral of IRA veteran Bobby Storey.

The council said this was an "error of judgment" and an exception was made for the loved ones of Bobby Storey "for operational reasons".

Council officials have apologised to the other families affected.

