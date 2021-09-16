Coronavirus Northern Ireland Jabbathon: Where to get your vaccination ahead of new term

Locations of walk-in vaccinations below

Tiernan Feeney, 19, a first year Computer Science student at Queen’s University Belfast receives the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination during a campus vaccine initiative at the University launched by Northern Ireland Minister of Health Robin Swann (Liam McBurney/PA)

Walk-in vaccination clinics at higher education campuses across Northern Ireland are to continue over the coming days in a bid to increase uptake among younger people.

The Jabbathon initiative will continue at 30 campuses, with people encouraged to come along and receive a first dose of the Covid-19 jab.

Nearly 88% of adults have now received a first dose of a Covd vaccine in Northern Ireland, but concern has been expressed about lower uptake levels among younger age groups.

Mr Swann said the clinics at university and further education sites are aimed at making accessing the vaccine easier for younger people, particularly ahead of the new term.

“It has been encouraging to see the enthusiasm of young people coming forward for vaccination and we want this to continue,” he said.

“The mobile walk-in clinics are designed to make the jab accessible for people and I would encourage anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated to not delay any further. It’s important to get the jab as soon as possible so that you can benefit from the protection it offers.

“Life as we know it, especially for young people and students has seen so much disruption in the past 18 months. The vaccination can help ease this for everyone.

"Vaccination greatly reduces the risk of you becoming seriously unwell and evidence also shows that it reduces the risk of acquiring long-covid which can be particularly debilitating.

"With the start of a new term, I know this is a really exciting time and you’ll have lots of things you want to do – make vaccination one of them.”

Louise Warde Hunter, Principal and Chief Executive of Belfast Metropolitan College added: “We are delighted to have partnered with the Department and local trusts to deliver pop-up vaccine centres across the six college campuses.

As we return to face-to-face learning after almost two academic years of virtual teaching, we are determined to ensure learners continue to have access to college facilities.

“The pop-up clinics offer our students a fantastic opportunity to be protected against Covid-19 by getting the vaccine, on the doorstep of our workshops, labs and classrooms.

"This will help in our efforts to keep Colleges Covid secure and give all of our students the best learning experience that is offered at their local Further Education college. We look forward to welcoming the pop-up clinics to our campuses in the weeks ahead.”

On Thursday the Department for Health reported another five coronavirus-linked deaths and 1,071 new cases.

It brings the death toll to 2,483.

Over the past seven days, case numbers have decreased from 10,609 in the previous week to 9,075.

The statistics show hospitals are currently sitting at 106% capacity with nine over capacity.

There are 38 people in intensive care with coronavirus, with 33 on ventilators.

There is an outbreak at 112 care homes.

Jabbathon locations:

The following clinics will take place from Monday September 20:

Queen’s University Belfast:

Quad Lawn: 20 September to 24 September, 10am to 4pm (open to the public)

Stranmillis College Belfast:

23 September, 10am to 7pm

St Mary’s University College Belfast:

20 September to 23 September, 12.15pm to 2pm

Ulster University:

Magee Campus, Sports Hall: 22 September, 1pm to 5pm and 23 September, 4pm to 8pm (open to the public)

Coleraine Campus, Sports Hall: 20 September and 21 September, 10am to 3pm (open to the public). There is a no heels policy at this location.

Jordanstown Campus, Sports Hall 2: 20 and 21 September, 10am to 3pm (open to the public)

Belfast Metropolitan College:

Millfield Campus: 20, 22 and 24 September, 10am to 4pm

Springfield Campus: 21 September, 10am to 4pm

Castlereagh Campus, Gym: 21 September, 9.30am to 4.30pm

Titanic Campus, Students Union: 20, 22 and 23 September, 9.30am to 4.30pm

North West Regional College:

Strabane Campus: 20 September, 2pm to 5pm

Strand Road Sports Centre: 21 September, 9.30am to 1.30pm (open to the public)

South West Regional College:

Skills Centre: 21 September, 10.30am to 1.30pm

Omagh Campus: 22 September, 1pm to 5pm (open to the public)

Erne Campus: 23 September, 4pm to 8pm (open to the public)

CAFRE:

Enniskillen Campus: 21 September, 3pm to 6pm

Greenmount Campus, Antrim: 20, 21 and 23 September, 10am to 2.30pm

Loughry Campus, Cookstown: 20, 21 and 23 September, 10am to 2.30pm