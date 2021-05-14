Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Key dates in latest relaxation of restrictions

Northern Ireland's lockdown restrictions are to be eased further from May 24, as the Executive confirmed a return to indoor hospitality from the end of the month.

The changes to Northern Ireland's coronavirus restrictions came following an Executive meeting on Thursday.

Among the key decisions, Stormont ministers agreed to allow spectators to attend the Irish Cup final as a test event for emerging out of lockdown.

Up to 1,000 fans will be able to sign up to attend the clash at Mourneview Park Football Stadium in Lurgan, Co Armagh, on May 21.

Access will be strictly controlled and spectators, teams and staff will be required to take a Covid test before and after the match, with proof of a negative result to be provided on arrival.

Reduced social distancing measures will be in place for this event only. No food or beverages will be served.

As they met on Thursday, ministers heard the data around the virus "continues to have a generally positive direction of travel".

Other key decisions include: