Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 'Landmark day' as Executive confirms reopening of non-essential retail and outdoor hospitality by end of April

Northern Ireland's lockdown restrictions are to be eased from 23 April, as the Executive confirmed a return to outdoor hospitality from the end of the month.

The changes to Northern Ireland's coronavirus restrictions came following an Executive meeting on Thursday. Executive ministers met in the early afternoon, before a special sitting of the Assembly took place later in the day.

During the meeting, a reopening date for outdoor licensed and unlicensed premises, alongside non-essential retail, was agreed - with the sectors being able to reopen from April 30.

Gyms will also reopen on April 30, with the Executive announcing that self-contained tourist accommodation, such as caravans and rented holiday homes, can also operate from this date.

Ministers also confirmed that limits on outdoor gatherings in domestic gardens will be increased to 15 people from no more than three households.

These changes will follow those agreed on close contact services such as hairdressers and driving instructors, who will be able to operate from 23 April.

An indicative date of May 24 will see licensed and unlicensed premises operating indoors. The rest of the tourist accommodation sector can reopen on this date, while domestic gathering will also be permitted indoors

Finally, wedding receptions and post-burial events can take place in indoor hospitality venues.

Describing it as a "landmark day", the First Minister Arlene Foster said the decisions taken were as a result of the "collective effort" of everyone across Northern Ireland.

“We are now entering brighter and better times,” she said.

"This balanced package of relaxations will restore those familiar aspects of everyday life that have been missed dearly.

“I urge everyone to stay with us and keep following the health advice so that we can continue with our plans to more fully open up our society over coming weeks.”

Mrs Foster however urged caution, as she confirmed all the dates were subject to health data.

“We are incredibly proud of our vaccines programme. Please remember that the vaccine does not give you superpowers but is a vital weapon in our fight against the virus," she added.

“We are also mindful that schools have returned fully this week. We recognise the incredible efforts of everyone in our education sector. We have looked at the different risks in different settings.

“We have agreed some next steps which we trust will take us forward in a hopeful and positive direction."

The deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill described the "light at the end of the tunnel" and called it a "day of optimism".

"We can all take comfort from this progress and look forward to doing the things that are important to us while keeping ourselves and others as safe as possible.”

“It is a day of optimism. There is no doubt in any of our minds that these have been the toughest of times,” she said.

"The restrictions have been a necessary response to the pandemic, to suppress the virus and save lives.

"But they have taken their toll on people right across our society. I'm delighted that we are now in a position to move forward, thanks to the efforts and sacrifices of the public and the success of our vaccination programme.

“We have been under the latest form of lockdown for 110 days. We as an Executive recognise the pressures of the restrictions and what that has done to our people.

"This is a day of positive progress. We have agreed a significant package of easements which will make a fundamental difference to people's lives and well being. We can all take comfort from this progress."

The meeting of the Assembly was significantly delayed on Thursday, originally scheduled for 3pm - it did not sit until after 5pm.

Earlier on Thursday Hospitality Ulster - the group which represents the hospitality industry here - had criticised leaked dates which suggested the industry would not reopen until May.

This prompted an intervention by the Economy Minister Diane Dodds, urging the first ministers to reconsider the dates, raising concerns delays for hospitality could see the end of some businesses.

During the special Assembly sitting, an SDLP MLA also suggested there should be a public inquiry into the Executive's decision making around the pandemic.

SDLP MLA and chairman of the Executive Office Committee Colin McGrath said: "Restricting people’s freedoms in the way that the Executive has over the last 12 months demands the highest standards of accountability and scrutiny.

"That’s why I have asked the First Ministers to commit to calling a Public Inquiry to assess the decision making of Ministers throughout the crisis.

"We need to be assured that, at all times, Ministers acted appropriately, that people were protected and that the strict rules around public finances were applied.”

Thursday's announcements comes as a further two deaths and 159 new coronavirus cases have been announced by the Department of Health.

It brings the death toll of Covid-related deaths here to 2,132.

Hospital occupancy is at 103% with 97 beds over capacity. Six hospitals are operating over capacity. There are 58 people in hospital with coronavirus and eight in intensive care. Six patients are on ventilation.

There were 2,849 people tested on Wednesday. Since testing began in the pandemic, 118,732 people have been found positive for coronavirus, with 833 taking place in the last seven days. The previous week it was 542.

In the past seven days there have been seven deaths, down on the 10 the previous week.

Three care homes are dealing with outbreaks.

