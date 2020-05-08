Coronavirus: Northern Ireland marks VE Day as five more deaths announced

More than 130 previously unreported Covid-19 deaths in NI revealedUK death toll reaches 31,241Further 27 deaths in Republic of Ireland as death toll at 1,429Scroll down to see how Friday unfolded

Residents from Leopold Street in the Woodvale area of North Belfast take part in street commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. Angela Brown and Jacqueline Kell dress up as Winston Churchill and Vera Lynn. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Socially distanced VE Day celebrations took place across Northern Ireland on Friday as the public marked the event despite the coronavirus restrictions.

Residents found novel ways to celebrate the 75th anniversary with many commemorative events being held online.

Alongside a two minute silence to remember those who lost their lives, many communities held socially distanced street parties with bunting on display.

It comes after five further coronavirus-linked deaths in Northern Ireland were announced by the Department of Health.

The latest figures show two deaths occurred in the 24 hours up to 9.30am on Friday, May 8 with three not previously reported.

It brings the death toll to 427 in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) show there has been more than 130 extra deaths linked to the coronavirus in NI than previously reported.

The statistics show 516 deaths mentioning Covid-19 on the death certificate occurred up until May 1 (including those registered up to and including May 6).

The comparative number of deaths reported by the Department of Health during this same period was 383, meaning 133 extra deaths have now been reported.

The figures from the Northern Ireland statistics and Research Agency differ to those provided by the Department of Health as they take into account information provided on death certificates. They may or may not have previously tested positive.

Read more Full picture of Covid-19 fatalities in NI care homes demanded

Here's how Friday unfolded: