Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Mental health champion warns of increasing demand on services as four further deaths and 226 new cases confirmed

NI death toll rises to 2,063Scroll down for live updatesProf Siobhan O'Neill warns of 20% demand service demand

Northern Ireland's interim Mental Health Champion has appealed to people to those who might be struggling to get help as she warned of the impact of the pandemic.

Professor Siobhan O'Neill made the call as she joined Health Minister Robin Swann and chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride at their weekly Stormont briefing on Wednesday.

Prof O'Neill said that while there was no indication suicide rates had increased during the Covid-19 crisis, there was data that indicated more people in Northern Ireland were having suicidal thoughts.

The warning comes as four new deaths linked to coronavirus have been reported in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours, the Department of Health has said.

This brings the total deaths in Northern Ireland to 2,063 as of 10am on Wednesday.

A further 226 positive cases of the virus have been reported, meaning there have been 113,006 positive cases confirmed in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday's case number is a rise of 77 on the 149 reported on Tuesday.

This includes 1,419 positive cases in the last seven days which shows a decrease of 459 compared to the previous week.

In Northern Ireland hospitals there are now 307 Covid-19 patients, including 31 patients in intensive care.

A total of 65 patients are on ventilators, including 29 with Covid-19.

Hospital occupancy is currently at 95% and there 23 active outbreaks of the virus in Northern Ireland care homes.

It comes as the Chancellor Rishi Sunak outlines a £65billion funding packing to rebuild the economy after the coronavirus impact.

