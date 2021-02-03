Coronavirus Northern Ireland: More than 270,000 vaccines administered, Swann reveals as 11 further deaths reported

11 further deaths reported in NIDeath toll rises to 1,889Another 504 test positive

More than 270,000 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland so far, Health Minister Robin Swann has revealed.

Mr Swann, speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, said: "Northern Ireland can and will get through this. We can gain hope and strength from the progress of our vaccination programme. As of yesterday evening we have administered 271,826 vaccines.

"That is an increase of over 13,500 in last 24 hours. One of our highest numbers of vaccines administered over a single day."

The UUP MLA also revealed that a "significant" new consignment of AstraZeneca vaccine has arrived in Northern Ireland.

He added: "Those supplies are already out being distributed to GPs across the country and will continue to do so for the rest of this week. This will allow us to continue the acceleration of our vaccination programme."

It comes as another 11 Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland have been reported by the Department of Health.

Nine of those deaths occurred in the 24 hours up to 10am on Wednesday and two happened previously.

The death toll has now risen to 1,889.

Another 504 new Covid cases were also identified in testing.

There have been 3,404 positive cases in the last week, down from 4,394 in the previous seven days.

Hospital occupancy is at 96% with 2,902 people in beds. A total of 65 patients with Covid-19 are in intensive care - 60 of those are ventilated.

And 106 care homes are dealing with an outbreak of the virus.