Coronavirus Northern Ireland: More than 30 Covid cases confirmed at Craigavon Area Hospital as third cluster identified

Most schools return full timeThird cluster identified at Craigavon Area Hospital where visiting is suspended49 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours in NIScroll down to read Tuesday's blog

Visiting at the hospital will be temporarily suspended from Wednesday and be reviewed in seven days. (Niall Carson/PA)

Some 30 Covid cases have been identified on one ward at Craigavon Area Hospital, the Southern Trust has confirmed.

A total of 14 patients in the haematology ward have tested positive for Covid-19, while 16 members of staff on the ward have also been diagnosed with the virus and are currently off and self-isolating.

The Trust is also working to identify contacts of these staff members. So far, 40 staff members have been identified as potential contacts and are currently self-isolating.

An investigation is ongoing and the ward is closed to new admissions.

In addition, a Covid cluster has been confirmed overnight in another ward, Ward 3 South, where one staff member and one patient have tested positive. Currently 11 other staff members on the ward are self-isolating.

In order to limit the number of people coming to the hospital, visiting will be temporarily suspended from Wednesday and be reviewed in seven days.

The news comes after the Department of Health confirmed that there have been 49 new cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Northern Ireland.

It brings to 7,294 the total number of positive cases.

There are currently 18 patients in Northern Ireland hospitals with the virus, with three in intensive care.

It brings to 461 the number of people who have tested positive for the virus over the past seven days, while the death toll remains at 560.

Read more Co Londonderry primary school class latest isolating after confirmed Covid case

Meanwhile, the Education Minister has hailed a "good day for education" as schools return full-time after their coronavirus shutdown with 300,000 pupils back in the classroom.

Peter Weir admitted he should have worn a mask on recent school visits after going against guidance from his own department during appearances in August at schools in Carryduff and Banbridge.

The guidance states adults visiting any school site are required to cover their nose and mouth.

Read more School absence fines should be banned temporarily during pandemic: teaching unions

Guidance from his department also says coverings must be worn in staff rooms and during adult-to-adult meetings lasting more than 15 minutes.

Almost 300,000 pupils returned to the classroom full-time on Tuesday for the first time since March for many.

After criticism for failing to wear a mask from some unions, Mr Weir told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme that he was willing to "hold my hands up" and wear a mask in future situations.

He also admitted he thought advice given to children on wearing masks at school was "impractical".

Check out our blog below to see how Tuesday's coronavirus developments unfolded: