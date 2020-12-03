Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Most lockdown restrictions to be lifted next week

Scroll down to see how Thursday unfolded

A number of businesses will be allowed to reopen from next Friday. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

The majority of the coronavirus restrictions introduced as part of the circuit breaker lockdown will be lifted next Friday, the Executive has announced.

Ministers met at Stormont on Thursday to discuss the current coronavirus situation in Northern Ireland, and how the recent measures had affected the spread of the virus ahead of the planned end of the lockdown on December 11.

Non-essential retail is set to reopen, while the majority of the hospitality sector will also be allowed to resume trading.

However, wet pubs, those that do not serve food, will not be allowed to reopen.

Hospitality businesses allowed to reopen, including hotels, cafes and restaurants, will have a curfew of 11pm and guidance will advise 2m social distancing.

Close contact services including hairdressers and beauty salons will also reopen on an appointment only basis.

Churches are also set to resume services, with a 25 person cap on attendees at weddings and funerals to be lifted subject to individual risk assessments.

Gyms will also be allowed to reopen, but only for individual training with group classes banned.

First Minister Arlene Foster said there would not be any further restrictions introduced in Northern Ireland before Christmas.

"We're trying to make sure people have a good Christmas and can come together in a safe way," she said

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill gave more details for plans during the five days of Christmas, when restrictions on socialising will be relaxed.

She said: "Three households can come together, one of those households can bring their bubble."

There will not be a limit on the number of people allowed to gather as part of the three households.

Ms O'Neill urged people to have a "safe and careful" Christmas.

DUP leader Mrs Foster said official guidance would be issued around people coming into businesses on subjects like queuing.

"The guidance will say two metres and it is important that people try and abide by that guidance as well as taking other mitigating actions," she added.

Mrs Foster accepted wet pubs would require further support and said support schemes already in place would continue for businesses unable to reopen.

She said sporting events can proceed with a maximum of 500 spectators, with some exclusions surrounding schools.

It comes after the Department of Health confirmed a further 11 people have died in Northern Ireland after contracting coronavirus.

Eight people died in the last 24 hours, with three people dying outside of this period.

The death toll, according to the Department of Health, has now risen to 1,026 people.

Another 456 people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 53,728.

There are 413 Covid patients in Northern Ireland hospitals, with 38 in intensive care. Twenty-seven patients are currently ventilated.

Hospital occupancy is at 100% and there are 119 active outbreaks in care homes.

