Coronavirus: Northern Ireland mum produces 'lockdown greetings cards'

A range of light-hearted "lockdown" greetings cards has been launched by a Northern Ireland company to help spread a little joy during the pandemic.

Mum-of-five Emma Horner, who runs Leopard Print Cards from her home in Belfast, has come up with a selection of fun cards designed to mark the crisis.

And she has been astonished by the positive reaction to her first three designs after they were ordered in their hundreds within just hours of being launched.

Her tongue-in-cheek slogans include "Worst Birthday Ever", "I'd give my last toilet roll to you" and "So, I know social distancing and self isolation are important right now.... but I really miss your face".

A former primary school teacher and award-winning blogger, Emma (48), who lives in Finaghy, set up her company just three years ago because she loves greeting cards.

Her unique range of both touching and funny cards includes a quirky collection just for Northern Ireland.

The cards include slogans such as "Happy birthday oul doll", "You're Some Pup" and "Welcome to the world wee woman (or man)".

Married to Damian (48), an IT specialist, Emma is a mum to Anna (20), Jude (18), Cormac (16), Rory (14) and Luke (9), who all help out in the business.

Emma said her idea for a range of lockdown cards was to help raise a smile during these tough times.

She explained: "During this time I was thinking of what I would like to get in the post.

"My son's birthday is coming up and that got me thinking about 'the worst birthday ever' cards as something people can hopefully look back on and laugh at, as it certainly will be a birthday they won't forget.

"The way we are living now in lockdown, I felt that there is still a bit of humour to be had but I realise there is a fine line and I certainly wouldn't want to cross that and do anything crass or tasteless.

"I just want to put a smile on people's faces and so I posted them first on Facebook on Tuesday and I was blown away by the response.

"I've had orders from as far away as Australia and have taken hundreds of orders."

Emma designs and prints the cards from an office at home and is keeping her five children busy on lockdown, folding and packing them.

To help avoid people having to go out to the post office she is also offering to write the cards and post them for a small additional cost.

She added: "Some people are not allowed out at all and most just don't want to have to go out for a stamp, so I am happy to post them for customers just to help make life a little easier.

"If they tell me what to write in the cards I will put the message in and post them.

"I've loads of ideas for more cards, which I hope will continue to offer a bit of light relief during this difficult time."

