Coronavirus Northern Ireland: New restrictions announced for Derry and Strabane 'not a lockdown', says Foster
The Executive has announced a range of new coronavirus restrictions for the Derry and Strabane council area.
First Minister Arlene Foster said Derry and Strabane were in an "urgent situation", but it was by "no means a lockdown".
She said the Executive had tried to balance the effect the restrictions would have on "lives and livelihoods".
The DUP leader said the area had gone from having some of the lowest number of cases in the UK to the highest.
Mrs Foster said the R rate in the area was 2 or higher.
The new localised restrictions in Derry and Strabane include:
Mrs Foster said people in the area are being asked to walk, travel or use private transport, shared only with members of their household where possible.
"If using public transport please follow social distancing and wear a mask," she said.
The First Minister acknowledged the news would be a "hammer blow" to businesses and said ministers were already working on how to support them.
Mrs Foster said there was also a need for "stronger enforcement of existing regulations" and Justice Minister Naomi Long would commence a "rapid review" of fines.
She warned those "thumbing their nose" at the restrictions that change was coming.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the situation in Derry and Strabane required the Executive to "intervene immediately".
The Sinn Fein vice-President said regulations would be introduced to bring the new restrictions into effect, but that people and businesses were being asked to comply "with immediate effect".
She said restrictions would be in place for an initial period of two weeks, but would be reviewed on a weekly basis.
Hospitality Ulster chief executive Colin Neill said the new restrictions was "a devastating blow to our sector at this critical time" and will lead to the closure of many businesses.
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood urged people to follow the new regulations.
"Derry and Strabane has shown that it can step up when needed, it is now needed again and I know that people will do all that they can," the Foyle MP said.
It comes after the Department of Health confirmed two further deaths in Northern Ireland as a result of Covid-19.
Both deaths occurred within the past 24 hours and it brings the death toll from the virus to 581.
There have been 259 new cases of Covid-19 diagnosed since Wednesday after 6,042 tests were carried out on 2,893 people.
