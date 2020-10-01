Coronavirus Northern Ireland: New restrictions announced for Derry and Strabane 'not a lockdown', says Foster

Executive introduces new restrictions in Derry and Strabane where R number is 2 or higherRestrictions described as a "devastating blow" to the hospitality sectorDepartment of Health death toll at 581 after two further patients died in Belfast area259 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hoursScroll down to follow our live blog

The Executive has announced a range of new coronavirus restrictions for the Derry and Strabane council area.

First Minister Arlene Foster said Derry and Strabane were in an "urgent situation", but it was by "no means a lockdown".

She said the Executive had tried to balance the effect the restrictions would have on "lives and livelihoods".

The DUP leader said the area had gone from having some of the lowest number of cases in the UK to the highest.

Mrs Foster said the R rate in the area was 2 or higher.

The new localised restrictions in Derry and Strabane include:

Limiting hospitality outlets to outdoor dining, takeaways and deliveries, while hotels can only provide services to residents and those who have booked weddings and funeral teas. Wet pubs can serve customers outdoors only;

No organised indoor gatherings should take place in community halls or other similar venues (with exemptions in place for weddings, funerals, services of worship in places of worship, workplaces where working from home is not possible, educational settings, childcare services);

Indoor sports is limited to individual training only and no exercise classes are allowed;

There can also be no indoor gatherings where people from different households are mixed;

Organised outdoor gatherings are limited to 15 people and no spectators can attend sporting or other events and all museums, galleries and cultural attractions must close. Libraries can operate a call and collect service;

People are being asked to work from home where possible and to avoid any unnecessary travel, while people outside the area should not visit or travel for "unnecessary reasons".

Mrs Foster said people in the area are being asked to walk, travel or use private transport, shared only with members of their household where possible.

"If using public transport please follow social distancing and wear a mask," she said.

The First Minister acknowledged the news would be a "hammer blow" to businesses and said ministers were already working on how to support them.

Mrs Foster said there was also a need for "stronger enforcement of existing regulations" and Justice Minister Naomi Long would commence a "rapid review" of fines.

She warned those "thumbing their nose" at the restrictions that change was coming.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the situation in Derry and Strabane required the Executive to "intervene immediately".

The Sinn Fein vice-President said regulations would be introduced to bring the new restrictions into effect, but that people and businesses were being asked to comply "with immediate effect".

She said restrictions would be in place for an initial period of two weeks, but would be reviewed on a weekly basis.

Hospitality Ulster chief executive Colin Neill said the new restrictions was "a devastating blow to our sector at this critical time" and will lead to the closure of many businesses.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood urged people to follow the new regulations.

"Derry and Strabane has shown that it can step up when needed, it is now needed again and I know that people will do all that they can," the Foyle MP said.

It comes after the Department of Health confirmed two further deaths in Northern Ireland as a result of Covid-19.

Both deaths occurred within the past 24 hours and it brings the death toll from the virus to 581.

There have been 259 new cases of Covid-19 diagnosed since Wednesday after 6,042 tests were carried out on 2,893 people.

Follow our live updates below: