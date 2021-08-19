Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Nine deaths amid fresh appeal for uptake of vaccine

ICU Covid capacity at 91%46 people being cared for in ICUNearly 400 Covid inpatientsDeath toll rises to 2,278

A third of young adults in Northern Ireland have not had a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, new figures show.

We have the lowest uptake among young people in the UK.

A total of 2.9 million 18 to 29-year-olds are estimated to be unjabbed in the UK, including nearly 2.5m in England.

Wales is the only nation to have managed to give a first dose to more than three-quarters of young adults, with an estimated 75.8% having received one jab.

Scotland is next on 73.2%, followed by England on 70.8% and Northern Ireland on 66.3%.

The figures have been published by the UK's four health agencies and cover vaccines delivered up to August 18.

A host of initiatives have been launched in recent weeks to encourage take-up among young adults, including renewed appeals from political leaders and pop-up vaccination centres.

A total of 2,389,725 vaccine have been administered here.

Health Minister Robin Swann said the number of people being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 would be cut by half if another 5% of adults in Northern Ireland were vaccinated.

The number stands at about 86% of adults - but hitting the target of 90% would take "pressure off our system”, Mr Swann said.

He said hospitals were under strain due to the "high numbers of Covid-positive patients coming in".

"Just over 85% of our adult population is vaccinated - another 5% would see our hospital admissions decrease by 50%," he told the BBC.

"We are seeing the under-40s especially making up high percentages of positive cases - between two thirds and three quarters of those testing positive are in that age group which correlates with low vaccine uptake."

This weekend mass vaccination centres will be offering walk-in first jabs for all adult age groups on Saturday and Sunday.

It has been branded ‘Big Jab Weekend’ by health officials.

First Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill urged all those eligible for a coronavirus vaccine to come forward.

Mr Givan said: “The ‘Big Jab Weekend’ will be the last chance for anyone aged 18 and over to get their first jab at a mass vaccination centre.

“The vaccine is key in allowing us to return to all of those aspects of life we hold dear but more importantly, the vaccine is saving lives.

“And, the more people who are vaccinated, the better equipped we are to deal with the virus.

“I want to pay tribute to everyone who has supported the vaccination programme to date, with over 85% of the adult population receiving the protection of the first jab.”

“I would encourage those who have not yet had a vaccine to drop into your nearest vaccination centre this weekend. No appointment is needed and by having your vaccine, you are part of the collective effort in overcoming the pandemic.”

Ms O’Neill stressed with Covid is still spreading through the community, getting vaccinated is the “best way to tackle the virus”.

“The majority of people in hospital with Covid-19 are those that have not been vaccinated so I would urge everyone to come forward and get their first dose as soon as possible,” said the Deputy First Minister.

“The mass vaccination centres will be winding down by the end of this month and while there will still be opportunities to get your first jab, the ‘Big Jab Weekend’ provides an opportunity to drop in and have your vaccine at a time that suits you.”

There will be ongoing initiatives, including further mobile clinics.

However, health officials said opportunities will inevitably become more limited, as the focus of the vaccination programme switches to booster jabs.

On Thursday, the Department of Health said nine deaths and a further 1,963 cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

Thursday’s statistics now mean the Covid-related death toll here stands at 2,278.

On Wednesday the department recorded 11 deaths – the highest daily toll since February.

Of the nine deaths reported on Thursday, three did not occur during the latest recording period.

Hospital capacity is at 102% with seven sites over capacity.

In the past seven days 267 people have been admitted to hospital, down on the 314 the previous seven days.

There are 379 hospital inpatients with Covid, of which 46 are being cared for in intensive care and 31 are on ventilation.

ICU Covid occupancy is currently at 91%.

There are 128 care home dealing with a coronavirus outbreak.

A total of 10,460 positive cases have been recorded over the last seven days – compared to 9,425 during the previous week.

Some 82,317 individuals were tested over the past week – compared to 63,539 during the previous seven days.

To find your nearest COVID vaccination centre, participating pharmacy or pop-up clinic at: nidirect.gov.uk/covidvaccine