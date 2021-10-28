Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Nine deaths and 1,122 new cases reported

Death toll stands at 2,684

Nine deaths linked to coronavirus have been reported by the Department of Health along with 1,122 new cases in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total of Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland to 2,684.

Earlier today, the Finance Minister Conor Murphy said that he does not expect Northern Ireland to face another lockdown this winter but the spread of the virus meant it remained an “uncertain time”.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster as nightclubs in Northern Ireland are set to reopen on Sunday night, Mr Murphy added that the economic impact of the pandemic had not been as serious as initially feared.

“I don’t expect that we will end up in another lockdown,” he said.

“And certainly any of our discussions at Executive level have not pointed in that direction. I think we were right to be cautious where others wanted further restrictions removed in a quicker move into ending restrictions.

“I think we’re right to be cautious. It’s an uncertain time in terms of the virus and we’ve seen increases in the south as well as in Britain and here as well.

“And so I think we have to be cautious, we have to continue with the message of people social distancing, washing their hands and wearing face coverings.”

With face coverings no longer mandatory in nightclubs or in other hospitality settings from Sunday, but required in other situations, Mr Murphy was asked if this could create confusion.

“That’s always been a balancing act from the moment this pandemic began and the moment we began to ease restrictions,” he said.

“We recognise that there will always be grey areas in the middle of all of that, but I think generally society has been moving in the right direction.”