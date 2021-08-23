Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Nine deaths and 1,300 new cases

Death toll rises to 2,31112,000 vaccines administered over weekend

The SSE Arena is being transformed back into an entertainment venue after its tenure as a mass vaccination centre. Pic Pacemaker

Another nine deaths and over 1,300 cases of Coronavirus have been reported by the Department of Health.

Deaths are up from 30 two weeks ago to 51 in the past seven days.

It brings to 2,311 the total number of deaths linked to the virus in Northern Ireland since reporting in the pandemic began.

Monday’s statistics show there has been 1,320 new cases of the virus detected.

That makes 188,589 people have had the virus.

Almost 12,000 have tested positive in the past seven days.

Hospital capacity is at 100% with four over capacity. Just six beds are available across the entire health care system, the department’s dashboard says.

Admissions are down. There have been 231 patients admitted with Covid in the past seven days compared to 307 in the previous seven-day period.

There are 352 people in hospital with the virus with 43 in intensive care and 28 on a ventilator.

One hundred and thirty two care homes are dealing with an outbreak.

The latest vaccination figures show 1,264,515 have had their first dose and 1.143million are fully vaccinated.

A total of 2,408,221 vaccines have been administered. That is 12,679 more than the total reported on Friday. However, the Department of Health stressed its figures may not “accurately reflect the most up-to-date information”.

The latest figures come as Health Minister Robin Swann said the time was not right to tighten coronavirus restrictions.

He was speaking as the final vaccine was delivered at the SSE Arena on Sunday evening.

The minister said the Executive would meet in the first week of September and consider the increasing case numbers.